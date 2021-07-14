Exchange of Notes regarding the grant of COVID-19 vaccines to Malaysia

June 29, 2021

On June 29th (local time), Notes regarding the grant of COVID-19 vaccines were exchanged in Putrajaya,Malaysia between OKA Hiroshi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Malaysia, and H.E. Dr. Adham Baba, Minister of Health of Malaysia.

Since May, the number of new infections of COVID-19 in Malaysia is sharply increasing but the inoculation rate of COVID-19 vaccine stays low at around 6.5% of the population. Under such situation, the procurement of vaccine is urgent and most important issue for the Malaysian government.

Approximately 1 million dosage of vaccines, which will be granted at this time, is expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Malaysia. The vaccines will be airlifted to Malaysia on July 1st (local time).

Japan thinks it is important to ensure fair access in all countries and regions to vaccines which its safety, effectiveness and quality are guaranteed in order to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). We will continue to offer various support in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.