ERC distributes 250 tonnes of relief supplies in Malaysia

PAHANG, 6th January, 2022 (WAM) -- PAHANG, 6th January, 2022 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed 250 tonnes of relief supplies to people affected by floods that hit Malaysia, as part of Phase I of a relief aid distribution campaign, on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The distribution of the aid was attended by Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Crown Prince of Pahang Province, and Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia.

Shah lauded the key role of the UAE leadership in providing aid to those affected by the floods in Malaysia, which underscores the deep-rooted cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said the UAE is boosting its efforts to address natural disasters, on the directives of its leadership and the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan. The UAE was among the first countries to announce its solidarity with Malaysia during this crisis, he noted.

Al Ghaith said the UAE, represented by the ERC, was the first country to provide relief aid to Malaysia, by sending a delegation to offer the necessary assistance and assess the damage.

The UAE and Malaysia share distinguished relations, he added, highlighting the ERC’s humanitarian support for Malaysia through all conditions.

WAM/Amjad Saleh/Hazem Hussein/Hassan Bashir