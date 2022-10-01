Disrupting harm in Malaysia: Evidence on online child sexual exploitation and abuse

Read the Disrupting Harm in Malaysia Report and Advocacy Brief.

Children in Malaysia are vulnerable to harm from online sexual exploitation and abuse.

In the past year, at least 4% of internet-using children aged 12--17 in Malaysia were subjected to clear instances of online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA) that included being blackmailed to engaging in sexual activities, having their sexual images shared without their permission, or being coerced to engage in sexual activities through promises of money or gifts. This number is likely underreported due to common discomfort discussing or disclosing sexual abuse. There is evidence of the manufacture and distribution of child sex abuse materials (CSAM) and that OCSEA tends to go unreported. Prevention efforts have notbeen sufficiently evaluated, investigation capacities fall short of what is required and not all victims are treated and cared for adequately. Government, public institutions and society can all do more to respond to OCSEA and disrupt the harm it is causing to children in Malaysia.