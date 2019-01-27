27 Jan 2019

2,555 people affected by floods in Malaysia

Report
from Government of Bahrain
Published on 27 Jan 2019 View Original

Kota Kinabalu, Jan. 27 (BNA): A total 2,555 flood victims from 549 families were housed at 17 Flood Relief Centres (FRC) in five districts in Sabah, Malaysia, which were inundated by floods.

"A total 2,470 victims from 518 families in Kota Marudu were moved to 12 FRC, 24 victims from eight families in Matunggong who were sent to the Matunggong Open Hall," it said in a statement today to Malaysia News Agency (Bernama).

Meanwhile, 22 victims from 12 families were placed at the Tun Said Community Hall in Kota Belud.

In Pitas, 27 victims from eight families were transferred to two FRC in SK Pekan 2 (12 victims from four families) and Kampung Kusilad (15 victims from four families).

In Sipitang, 12 victims from three families were housed at the Sipitang Multi-purpose Hall.

