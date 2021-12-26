2021 Malaysia Flood Response and Recovery Plan Version 01, Period: 20 – 25 December 2021 [EN/MS]

Highlights

Over 18,000 families have been severely affected as the country battled one of its worst floods in years. Downpours since Friday, 17 December, has led to overflowing rivers, submerging many areas, damaging houses, cutting off main roads and affecting the provision of essential services such as water, food and health.

MERCY Malaysia has swiftly pivoted its emergency response to provide much needed aid to flood victims. Flooding around Peninsular Malaysia have displaced tens of thousands of people, adding to the misery of a nation faced with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Among MERCY Malaysia’s immediate focus is to provide ready-to-eat meals, drinking water and personal hygiene kits to the affected communities in the Klang Valley. The rescue effort and aid distribution are ongoing in many other places including Shah Alam, Kelang, Hulu Selangor and Sepang.

While the year-end flood around the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak is an annual event, the situation in Klang Valley is unprecedented as the communities were caught totally unprepared. The official number of displaced population has yet to be confirmed, as there are still high numbers of communities yet to be saved from their homes and sent to temporary shelters (PPS).

Perak was the latest state to be hit by floods on Sunday, while the situation was worsening in six other states, causing at least 21,000 people to be evacuated to relief centres. The flood has claimed 27 lives – 20 in Selangor, and 7 in Pahang.