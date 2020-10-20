Malawi + 3 more
Why invest in resilience?
Key Findings
- Costs of extreme weather events (droughts and floods) in Malawi are rising and undermine development gains.
- Climate change means that the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events will continue into the future, with negative economic impacts accelerating after 2050.
- Investing in resilience creates a triple dividend: avoided losses, development and co-benefits.
- It is cost-effective: benefit-cost ratios for resilience investments can give returns from 3 to 1 to 50 to 1.
- Investing in resilience will allow Malawi to meet its development goals through sustaining and maintaining ecosystems for improved performance of key sectors, including agriculture, tourism, energy and wildlife.
- Investing in resilience has a positive contribution on building human resource capital for addressing 21st century challenges.