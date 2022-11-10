'What I valued most and appreciated is now lost': Messages about loss and damage from people in southern Africa at heightened risk from climate-fuelled extreme weather events

There are five dimensions to loss and damage: psychological, cultural, social, economic and environmental. An individual is likely to experience psychological distress such as trauma, depression or anxiety due to the death or injury of members of their family or the community, often in chaotic and frightening circumstances; disrupted cultural identity due to loss and damage to cultural heritage; broken social connections due to the death of family and community members, displacement or loss and damage to social structures e.g. schools; economic loss due to loss and damage to belongings, homes, cattle, gardens, etc.; and environmental loss, for example when topsoil is washed away or wells become polluted.

Therefore, as a concept, loss and damage comprises intangible aspects, such as psychological distress and cultural and social disruption and dislocation, as well as tangible loss and damage to property, belongings and livelihoods.

