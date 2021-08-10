WFP in UN Joint Programme in Malawi, May 2021

Background

The UN System in Malawi has been present since 1964 and consist of 21 UN agencies, programmes and funds, both resident and non-resident. The current Cooperation Framework runs from 2019 to 2023, as does the current WFP Malawi Country Strategic Plan. WFP is the lead agency for Pillar III of the UNDAF on Inclusive and Resilient Growth. A Malawi SDG Acceleration Fund was also set up in the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office to mobilise resources for financing coordinated SDG interventions in the country.

WFP is the convening agency of three UN Joint Programmes on girls education, resilience-building and social protection, and is a participating agency in a Rome-based agency (RBA) joint programme on gender transformative action and a joint programme centred on support to the Malawi National COVID-19 Vaccine Programme.

Joint Programmes

Promoting Sustainable Partnerships for Empowered Resilience (PROSPER)

This UN (UNICEF, FAO, UNDP, WFP) and INGO joint programme works to strengthen the resilience of 1.2 million vulnerable groups against climate-induced shocks from 2019 to 2023 with support from United Kingdom Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Under the programme, FAO and WFP are implementing Integrated Catchment Management, while WFP and UNICEF work together on malnutrition prevention and social protection. WFP and UNDP work together in areas of Disaster Risk Management Climate Services.

Joint Programme on Girls Education (JPGE)

The UN Joint Programme on Girls Education entered in its third phase in 2020 and aims to improve access, quality and relevance of education for girls, through addressing key known threats to girls’ education. UN agencies involved (UNICEF, UNFPA, WFP) work in the same schools and community providing an integrated package of education, child protection, reproductive health and nutrition (school feeding) support.

Social Protection for the SDGs in Malawi

Through strong coordination between WFP, UNICEF, ILO, the Resident Coordinator’s Office, and the government, the programme provides a basis for systemic adaptations to the social protection system, enhances knowledge management, provides targeted capacity strengthening, and leverages the social protection system to meet heightened food needs during the annual lean season, while providing technical assistance to the government. The Joint Programme has enabled the UN agencies leading on social protection initiatives in Malawi to work together in a very collaborative manner.