WFP Southern Africa: Lean Season Update 2018 – 2019 (January 2019)

In Numbers

8.4 million people food insecure in Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique

4.1 million people to receive food, cash or vouchers to address immediate lean season needs

Additional USD 72 million required to meet the food needs in the six countries over the lean season (until April 2019)

Highlights

• Immediate and strengthened action is required as the lean season approaches its peak. WFP continues to scale up its food assistance programmes across the region.

• There is a significant risk that the upcoming harvest will be substantially lower than average due to a poor planting season and a largely dry environment driven by El Niño-like conditions.

WFP is strengthening its resilience building activities and plans to respond should the upcoming harvest be inadequate or fail.