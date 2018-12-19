WFP Southern Africa: Lean Season Update 2018 – 2019 (December 2018)
In Numbers
- 8.4 million people food insecure in Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe
- 4.1 million people to receive food, cash or vouchers to address immediate lean season needs
- Additional USD 171 million required to meet the food needs in the six countries over the lean season (December 2018 - April 2019)
Highlights
• While the current lean season requires immediate and strengthened action, there is an increasing risk that the upcoming harvest will be significantly lower than average due to a poor planting season, generally dry conditions and a significant likelihood of an El Niño event.
• WFP is scaling up its food assistance programmes across the region, while strengthening its resilience building activities and plans to respond should the upcoming harvest be inadequate or fail.