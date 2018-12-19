WFP Southern Africa: Lean Season Update 2018 – 2019 (December 2018)

In Numbers

8.4 million people food insecure in Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe

4.1 million people to receive food, cash or vouchers to address immediate lean season needs

Additional USD 171 million required to meet the food needs in the six countries over the lean season (December 2018 - April 2019)

Highlights

• While the current lean season requires immediate and strengthened action, there is an increasing risk that the upcoming harvest will be significantly lower than average due to a poor planting season, generally dry conditions and a significant likelihood of an El Niño event.

• WFP is scaling up its food assistance programmes across the region, while strengthening its resilience building activities and plans to respond should the upcoming harvest be inadequate or fail.