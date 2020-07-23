WFP Malawi Supporting the National Covid-19 Response, June 2020

Malawi Figures (as of June 28)

$140 million required by the Humanitarian Community to support the National Response

$34 million required by WFP to support food security and logistics clusters (Flash Appeal)

Background

Whether COVID-19 spreads pervasively throughout the country or not, Malawi is still likely to experience the adverse economic effects of the regional and international COVID-induced restrictions on its economy, which may lead to localized food insecurity, primarily connected to access constraints and limited labor opportunities.

Mitigation measures have been established, including the suspension of all cross-border passenger road travel as well as international flights effective 1st April 2020 except for health personnel, and emergency relief.

The Government of Malawi has put together a National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan to establish operational procedures based on risks identified by the Ministry of Health and WHO. The Overall funding requirement for the Government’s plan is estimated at USD 157 million.

Food Security Situation

Over 1.9 million people who were estimated to be facing severe food insecurity in Malawi prior to COVID-19 will struggle to cope with the economic strain from COVID-19, escalating an already fragile situation.

Despite average harvests, prices of maize and other commodities rose by 60 to 100 per cent above average in 2019, even in areas producing a surplus. Within this context, the global economic downturn and local economic impact of COVID-19-related measures are expected to further deteriorate household food security, particularly for the urban poor.