WFP Malawi Situation Report #3, June 2019

In Numbers

868,900 people affected

15 districts affected

86,980 people displaced

731,879 people in need of food assistance

Highlights

In June, the third and last cycle of distributions and early recovery interventions were implemented concurrently. The later focusing on social cash transfers for the poor and elderly and cash transfers for purchase of nutrition supplements by pregnant and lactating women and for children under two.

Implementation Arrangements

Objective of WFP’s Emergency Response

• The Government is leading the current response, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), with support from humanitarian partners, including NGOs, the UN system and donors.

• WFP completed the provision of relief assistance to flood-affected people in IDP camps and communities to prevent a deterioration of food insecurity and nutrition status.

Beneficiary Analysis

• WFP targeted 427,500 people (95,000 households) for the third cycle of assistance in the 9 most affected districts of Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mangochi,

Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and Zomba.

Description of Emergency Assistance • Cash-based transfers amounted to MK18,000 per household (approximately USD 25), equivalent to the value of the monthly food basket.

• In-kind food assistance was composed of a monthly food basket of 50 kg of cereals, 10 kg of pulses and 1.84 kg of vegetable oil.

Response Design

Accountability to Affected Populations

• WFP, through its cooperating partners, has established complaints and feedback mechanisms (CFM) in all districts where it operates, through suggestion boxes, help desks, and a toll-free hotline.

• The complaints received are resolved with the government and key organisations in a clearly defined referral pathway available to the affected population.

Gender and Protection • Ahead of distributions, communities are being sensitized on cross-cutting issues, including promotion of personal hygiene, Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Protection Against Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA).