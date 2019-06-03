WFP Malawi Situation Report #2, May 2019

In Numbers

868,900 people affected

15 districts affected

86,980 people displaced

731,879 people in need of food assistance

Highlights

WFP moved to full cash transfers during the second cycle of assistance and developed an early recovery/recovery strategy with interventions starting in June until December.

Assistance Rationale

The overall impact of the crisis on food security and nutrition, whether directly or indirectly, is huge considering that the affected people lost nearly all their food commodities, including maize grain, flour and pulses. Many of the people in the camps have little or no food.

As the situation stabilized and more routes became passable, food supplies trickled down to local markets, allowing WFP to change the modality of assistance from food to cash. WFP continued to monitor the market situation to ensure cash-based transfers were the most appropriate modality of assistance.

Implementation Arrangements

Objective of WFP’s Emergency Response

• The Government is leading the current response, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), with support from humanitarian partners, including NGOs, the UN system and donors.

• WFP continued to provide relief assistance to floodaffected people in IDP camps and communities to prevent a deterioration of food insecurity and nutrition status. The relief assistance is due to finish in June with a last round of distributions to the targeted population.

Beneficiary Analysis

• WFP targeted 427,500 people (95,000 households) for the second cycle of assistance in the 9 most affected districts of Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mangochi, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and Zomba.

Description of Assistance

• Cash-based transfers amounted to MK18,000 per household (approximately USD 25), equivalent to the value of the monthly food basket.

• In-kind food assistance was composed of a monthly food basket of 50 kg of cereals, 10 kg of pulses and 1.84 kg of vegetable oil.