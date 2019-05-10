WFP Malawi Situation Report #1, April 2019
In Numbers
868,900 people affected
15 districts affected
86,980 people displaced
731,879 people in need of food assistance
Highlights
Cyclone Idai in Malawi was accompanied by heavy and continuous rains that caused severe flooding across 15 districts in the southern part of the country.
Assistance Rationale
With agriculture being the main source of livelihood for the rural population in the country, the heavy rains and floods impacted agricultural activities, as fields inundated, and recently planted crops were destroyed.
The overall impact of the crisis on food security and nutrition, whether directly or indirectly, is huge considering that the affected people lost nearly all their food commodities at their homes, including maize grain, flour and pulses. Many of the people in the camps have little or no food to live on, daily.
Implementation Arrangements
Objective of WFP’s Emergency Response
Based on the initial assessments in affected districts, there has been a need to provide lifesaving food assistance to meet the dietary needs of affected populations.
The overall objective of the assistance has been to provide lifesaving relief assistance to the floodaffected populations in IDP camps and communities to prevent a deterioration of the food insecurity and nutrition status among the affected communities.
Beneficiary Analysis
- WFP has targeted 414,000 people for the first cycle of assistance in the 9 most affected districts. WFP has prioritized assistance to the most-affected households, with priority given to displaced people living in camps.
Description of Assistance
- In-kind food assistance has been composed of a monthly food basket of 50 kg of cereals, 10 kg of pulses and 1.84 kg of vegetable oil. Cash-based transfers have been MK18,000 per household (approximately USD 25), equivalent to the value of the monthly food basket.