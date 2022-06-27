WFP Malawi post-floods assessment - June 2022

The heavy rains and floods experienced over the 2022 rainy season severely impacted agricultural activities particularly in the Southern Region. This followed a very late start to the rainy season coupled with prolonged dry spells. WFP Malawi conducted post-floods assessments to analyse not only the impact of Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Cyclone Gombe in areas where WFP has invested in resilience activities to understand the impact on assets but also on participants in these interventions in the wake of the storms.

Key highlights