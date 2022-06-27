WFP Malawi post-floods assessment - June 2022

The heavy rains and floods experienced over the 2022 rainy season severely impacted agricultural activities particularly in the Southern Region. This followed a very late start to the rainy season coupled with prolonged dry spells. WFP Malawi conducted post-floods assessments to analyse not only the impact of Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Cyclone Gombe in areas where WFP has invested in resilience activities to understand the impact on assets but also on participants in these interventions in the wake of the storms.
Key highlights
-
Only three of the community-level assets out of the 96 total assets monitored through satellite imagery by WFP’s Asset Impact Monitoring System (AIMS) were damaged by one or more storms. The remaining 93 assets (97 percent) required only maintenance works, or nothing at all.
-
WFP’s integrated resilience activities targeted beneficiary households resorted to fewer and less severe negative coping mechanisms and were able to recover more quickly, meaning that the development gains made to building and maintaining their resilience were not lost.
-
Participants in WFP’s income- generating activities lost less overall income than non-beneficiaries in the aftermath of the storms.