WFP Malawi Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

3.8 million Malawians (20 percent of the population) face acute food insecurity during the upcoming lean season (Oct 2022-Mar 2023)

USD 30 million six-month (Oct 2022 - Mar 2023) net funding requirements

48,000 refugees and asylum-seekers receiving cash assistance

Strategic Outcome 1

• 2022/2023 Lean season response: WFP is working with the Government of Malawi and coordinating with other humanitarian and development partners to plan, jointly resource and respond to the 2022/2023 lean season needs. The Government of Malawi released its response plan for the upcoming lean season which requires USD 76 million for implementation of the response. Part of the requirements will be covered by other sources including the African Risk Capacity insurance pay-out worth USD 14.2 million as well as maize to be drawn down from the Government’s Strategic Grain Reserve, managed by the National Food Reserve Agency.

• Refugees: Monthly distributions were completed via cash (e-payments) for 11,000 refugee households (approximately 48,000 refugees) in Dzaleka refugee camp. WFP is preparing to conduct an updated targeting exercise in November to facilitate WFP’s refugee assistance.

Strategic Outcome 2

• School feeding: The Deputy Minister of Health along with WFP Country Director visited WFP’s school feeding activities, Tsogolo la thanzi- TSOLATA supported by the European Union in Nsanje District. This visit was aimed at appreciating the linkages within TSOLATA, including smallholder farmers supplying food commodities to the schools and health promoters supporting volunteer parents to prepare nutritious meals among others.

• Social protection: In collaboration with the Government and partners, WFP has been providing capacity strengthening through technical assistance to enable effective leveraging of the social protection system.

After-action reviews of the 2021/2022 lean season and 2022 floods responses revealed successes in the use of the unified beneficiary registry for targeting during the lean season response. Furthermore, the finalised cash plus guidance (led by WFP) was highlighted as a successful pilot for beneficiaries.

Strategic Outcome 3

• Malnutrition prevention: WFP has transitioned implementation of malnutrition sensitive interventions from cooperating partners to implementation through district councils to build Government capacity at local level. Presently, five district councils in the priority districts of Balaka, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Zomba are implementing activities.