WFP Malawi Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

61,580 cumulative and 3,729 active cases of COVID-19 in Malawi (30 September 2021)

USD 10 million six-month (October 2021 - March 2022) net funding requirements

11,000 refugee households assisted with food and cash distributions

Strategic Outcome 1

• Refugees: Double distributions for the months of September and October were completed, with cash transfers and in-kind transfers of Super Cereal (corn-soya blend) for the food basket for 11,000 refugee households (approximately 46,000 refugees) in Dzaleka camp.

• The use of debit cards for refugees to access cash transfers is improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the transfers. An additional 6,500 households are being registered for e-payments to ensure 100 percent coverage of all the refugee households.

Strategic Outcome 2

• School Feeding: Following consultation with the Ministry of Education School Health and Nutrition Department on the school feeding strategy, the resumption of in-school school meals is now effective. Over 500,000 children are receiving a daily hot breakfast before class while smallholder farmers access a stable market for their produce.

• Social Protection: WFP continues supporting evidence generation for programming on social protection in Malawi. To inform preparedness work for the upcoming lean season response, WFP has supported the Government of Malawi with developing and disseminating standard operating procedures on horizontal expansion of its social cash transfer programme for harmonization with government programming.

Strategic Outcome 3

• Malnutrition Prevention: Household door-to-door visits were conducted by care groups supported by WFP to disseminate nutrition messages on infant and young child feeding, maternal nutrition and hygiene and sanitation practices across the five districts of Balaka,

Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe, and Zomba. About 70,500 households were reached.

• Nutrition awareness campaigns on various nutrition messages including maternal nutrition, infant and young child nutrition, water, hygiene and sanitation and COVID19 were also conducted through live radio programmes, radio jingles and sensitization meetings in Balaka,

Chikwawa and Zomba reaching an estimated 750,000 people.

Strategic Outcome 4

• Livelihoods: Implementation of activities continued in the districts with the key activities focusing on raising tree seedlings, land resource activities including building water conservation structures as well as irrigation activities where farmers concentrated on production of cash crops such as onions, tomatoes, etc.

• Meanwhile, distributions of cash transfers for August and September were completed in Chikwawa, Nsanje and Zomba Districts reaching over 31,000 households (139,000 people).

• In September, WFP completed a baseline and follow-up assessment on the Fenik boxes usage, specifically looking at how households are saving money with the use of the boxes. The results show very high level of utilisation and satisfaction from the participants.

• Livelihoods and resilience activities in Malawi between 2015 to 2020 have helped communities adapt to a changing climate and increase food security, confirms a recent independent evaluation.

Strategic Outcome 5

• Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis: Preparations for the next round of acute IPC Assessments are underway. The assessments will commence in November, during which there may be a slight increase in the total number of people classified as being in IPC Phase 3 (crisis).

• Meanwhile, the Chronic IPC analysis exercise is planned to help better differentiate between acute and chronic food insecurity within Malawi. The exercise was rolled out in September with WFP providing technical support and oversight for the 11-month analysis.

Strategic Outcome 6

• Emergency Supply Chain Support to the COVID-19 Response: The Logistics cluster, through WFP, is supporting the Ministry of Health with the construction of container labs at several border entry points.

Construction work in Dedza, Mchinji and Mulanje is ongoing.