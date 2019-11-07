WFP Malawi Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

1,216 mt of commodities distributed

USD 27 million net funding requirements for six months (October 2019 - March 2020)

25,000 households participating in early recovery activities supported by WFP following Cyclone Idai

1.2 million people assisted (food and cash)

Operational Updates

Lean Season Response: Final findings of the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) show that 1 million people will be food insecure during the 2019/2020 lean season. WFP plans to target 415,000 people from November to March by targeting districts with 10% or more of the population in IPC phase 3.

Recovery Strategy: WFP is implementing recovery activities in six districts (Phalombe, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Zomba, Mangochi and Machinga) through rehabilitation of damaged access roads and community structures. This month, 25,000 households have been prioritized and have received cash or food transfers.

Refugees: Due to limited funding, WFP continued to distribute half rations to refugees in September. Food commodities of maize, beans, vegetable oil and Super Cereal plus were distributed to a total of 38,399 refugees in Dzaleka camp. Thanks to USAID, unconditional rations of Super Cereal (6kg) will be provided for 5,700 children under the age of two, pregnant and lactating women (PLW), people living with HIV/TB, and those who are chronically ill.

School Feeding. As children are back to school in September, WFP provided school meals to 763,440 students in both primary and early childhood development centers. WFP requires an USD 6 million to continue providing meals to schoolchildren for the entire 2019/2020 academic year to five priority districts of Nsanje, Mulanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe and Zomba with a focus on Home Grown School Feeding and linkages with livelihood programmes.

Nutrition Prevention and treatment: The treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) continued in September, reaching a total of 67,548 patients, with children and pregnant and lactating women under the Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) activity and adolescents and adults with HIV/Aids under the Nutrition Care Support Treatment (NCST) programme for both moderate and severe acute malnutrition. In addition, WFP reached 127,835 people with micronutrient deficiency prevention services to prevent stunting in young children.