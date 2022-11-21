WFP Malawi Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers
3.8 million Malawians (20 percent of the population) face acute food insecurity during the upcoming lean season (October 2022 - March 2023)
USD 27 million six-month (November 2022 - April 2023) net funding requirements for WFP
48,000 refugees and asylum-seekers receiving cash assistance
2022/2023 Lean season response: The Government of Malawi released its response plan for the upcoming lean season which requires USD 76 million for implementation. WFP is working with the Government of Malawi, humanitarian and development partners to contribute to the joint response. Part of the requirements will be covered by other sources including the African Risk Capacity insurance pay-out worth USD 14.2 million as well as maize to be drawn down from the Strategic Grain Reserve.
Refugees: Monthly distributions were completed via cash (e-payments) for 11,000 refugee households (approximately 48,000 refugees) in Dzaleka refugee camp. Transfer values have been adjusted upwards based on prevailing market prices. WFP only has sufficient resources to provide assistance to refugees until February 2023.