WFP Malawi Country Brief, October 2022

2022/2023 Lean season response: The Government of Malawi released its response plan for the upcoming lean season which requires USD 76 million for implementation. WFP is working with the Government of Malawi, humanitarian and development partners to contribute to the joint response. Part of the requirements will be covered by other sources including the African Risk Capacity insurance pay-out worth USD 14.2 million as well as maize to be drawn down from the Strategic Grain Reserve.