WFP Malawi Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

151 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.4 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 32.2 m six months (December 2019 - May 2020) net funding requirements

423,724 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• In November, 234,280 conflict and flood-affected people, including 12,800 children aged 6-59 months, were assisted with food and cash-based unconditional assistance.

Nutrition sensitization sessions and cooking demonstrations were organised for parents.

• WFP delivered trainings on protection and accountability to affected populations in Gao and Mopti, promoting tools such as the toll-free hotline and sensitizing populations on their rights and entitlements as beneficiaries of WFP assistance.

Resilience building

• As part of the food assistance for asset creation (FFA) programme, water pumps equipped with solar panels were installed and tested on 18 sites and will help irrigate beneficiary community gardens. Meanwhile, thanks to ten motor pumps received from WFP in early 2019, farmers harvested 700 tonnes of rice during the cropping season.

• The first two students of a traineeship programme set up by WFP in collaboration with the Polytechnical University of Rural development and applied research (IPR/IFRA) have presented their dissertations with valuable qualitative analyses. This initiative contributes to building valuable skills amongst targeted youth.

• Results of the nutrition SMART evaluation carried out in September highlighted that global acute malnutrition (GAM) is overall stable in 2019, with a prevalence of 10 percent nation-wide; however, serious to critical situations are registered in several regions, namely Kidal, Taoudeni,

Tombouctou, and Menaka, with GAM rates reaching as high as 15.4 percent.

• The school feeding programme continues to be affected by insecurity: 47 out of 656 targeted schools were closed by radicals in November, leaving 10,000 children out of school.

Policy coherence, capacity development and partnerships

• National consultations for the evaluation and revision of the national social protection policy (PNPS) action plan started and will continue throughout December.

UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS)

• UNHAS, managed by WFP in Mali, were provided to 100 different humanitarian organisations. A total of 1,115 passengers and 2,027 kg of freight were transported to five different destinations.