WFP Malawi Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

35,359 refugees received food

170,000 households targeted by Food for Assets

39,000 participants targeted by R4 Rural Initiative

85,980 children, adolescents and adults treated for acute malnutrition

Operational Updates

Refugee Programme

• WFP together with UNHCR and the Government are conducting vulnerability profiling of refugees expected to be completed in December.

• A total of 35,359 refugees received food in Dzaleka camp in November. The camp continues to receive an average of 500 new refugees every month.

• In December 2018, WFP will maintain a full ration of the commodities in the food basket (maize, supercereal, pulses and vegetable oil).

Resilience Programme

• Food Assistance for Assets (FFA): GIZ visited the WFP FFA sites in Zomba to learn how WFP works with local authorities and communities where the integrated resilience approach is implemented.

• R4 Rural Resilience Initiative: With the weather index insurance product finalized for the 2018/19 season, the R4 team organized training to orient field staff from the six R4 districts on the new technical parameters of the Weather Index Insurance intervention and plan community sensitisation for participating households.

• Climate Services: As part of enhancing integration, Climate Services and Home-Grown School Meals (HGSM) held a joint assessment of 13 Farmer Organisations (FO) that supply food to 40 schools under the HGSM programme in Mangochi district. This was done to deliver relevant weather and climate information to the FOs for their use in decisionmaking regarding crop production, to ultimately improve production levels, ensuring constant food supply to these schools.

• Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS): Preliminary analysis of Farmer Organisations’ (FOs) sales to schools indicates that three FOs have sold food commodities worth USD 12,147 to nine primary schools participating in home-grown school meals in Dedza district. The value of FO sales is likely to increase when reports from Salima and Mangochi districts are finalised.