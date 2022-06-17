WFP Malawi Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

USD 29.4 million funding required for flood response under the flash appeal

USD 661,000 six-month (June - November 2022) net funding requirements for WFP

282,000 flood-affected people received cash-based transfers

Strategic Outcome 1

• Floods Response: WFP completed distribution of cashbased transfers to 63,000 households (282,000 people) in Chikwawa, Phalombe and Nsanje districts in response to flooding caused by tropical storms. In June,

WFP will conduct targeting for the next phase of its response recovery activities to be rolled out from July.

• Refugees: The United States Agency for International Development Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance announced a USD 2.5 million contribution for support to refugees and asylum seekers in Dzaleka refugee camp. Specifically, this will provide food assistance in the form of e-payments to 11,000 refugee households.

Strategic Outcome 2

• School feeding: As part of the Joint Programme on Girls Education, processes to scale up home grown school meals programme in Kasungu district have been rolled out. About 25,000 additional children will be reached with school feeding in the district thanks to the support of Norway.

• Meanwhile, 27,500 households were reached through emergency school feeding in flood-affected schools in the southern region with the support of the European Union and Switzerland.

• Social protection: In collaboration with the Government and partners, an after-action-review of the 2021/2022 lean season response is being finalised.

The review includes the use of the social protection system jointly supported by UNICEF and WFP for targeting and delivery of lean season assistance.

Strategic Outcome 3

• Malnutrition prevention: The Department of Nutrition, HIV and Aids (DNHA) with support from WFP and financial support from the Government of Ireland, has commissioned a feasibility study to assess the possibility of establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for nutrition in Malawi under the mandate of the foreseen National Food and Nutrition Council. A concept note will be presented to the key stakeholders and to the Office of President and Cabinet.