WFP Malawi Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

749 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malawi

USD 34.2 million required for WFP to respond

850,000 households targeted for the COVIDcrisis Intervention

Strategic Outcome 1

• Refugees: To limit exposure for beneficiaries and staff,

WFP has been providing two-month rations of food distributions to the 41,000 beneficiaries in Dzaleka Camp that depend on WFP support. Food items (beans and vegetable oil) were distributed while cash transfers for the cereal component of the food basket were done through bank transfers to be easily withdrawn via MyBucks—a Financial Service Provider in the camp—at participants’ own convenience.

• COVID Crisis Intervention: The Government is preparing an emergency cash intervention to effectively protect its most vulnerable populations from the negative socioeconomic effects of COVID-19. Over 850,000 households are targeted with a six-month response. WFP and UN sister agencies (UNICEF and ILO) have already been providing technical assistance specifically through the guideline’s development, targeting and verification exercises, communication support, monitoring, capacitystrengthening activities, and plan to assist with implementation of the activities in selected districts. This will ultimately leave behind a social protection floor in urban areas of Malawi that can be utilized in the mediumterm for social protection programmes.

Strategic Outcome 2

• School Feeding: Since school closures due to COVID-19 in March 2020, 600,000 learners have been missing out on daily school meals provided by WFP. Phase one of distributions of take-home rations of remaining stocks to 21,000 learners in four districts has been completed. In June, WFP is rolling out the second phase distributions for all 600,000 learners currently out of school in seven districts.

Strategic Outcome 3

• Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment: Nutrition activities have been adjusted in the wake of COVID-19.

WFP completed orientation for health workers in 13 districts on nutrition response in the context of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, other activities including procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), and social and behaviour change communication (SBCC) on COVID-19 prevention are ongoing