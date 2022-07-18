WFP Malawi Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

5.4 million Malawians (33 percent of the population) are facing moderate or severe chronic food insecurity

USD 15 million six-month (July - December 2022) net funding requirements for WFP

283,000 flood-affected people received food assistance through cash-based transfers

Strategic Outcome 1

• Floods Response: 283,000 flood-affected people received food assistance through cash-based transfers.

For the next phase of WFP’s floods response (JulySeptember), 67,000 people will be targeted for early recovery interventions.

• Refugees: Distributions for April-May were completed, with cash (e-payments) for 11,000 refugee households (approximately 48,000 refugees) in Dzaleka refugee camp. The activity is however, facing a funding shortfall which could hamper WFP’s assistance from August.

• Together with the Government and partners working in Dzaleka refugee camp, WFP celebrated World Refugee Day on June 20.