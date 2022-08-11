WFP Malawi Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

5.4 million Malawians (33 percent of the population) are facing moderate or severe chronic food insecurity

USD 19 million six-month (Aug 2022 - Jan 2023) net funding requirements for WFP

48,000 refugees and asylum-seekers requiring cash assistance from October

Strategic Outcome 1

• Emergency Response: The Government of Japan announced a USD 500,000 in-kind contribution to support the Government of Malawi’s response to people affected by recent flood-induced crop loss and rising food prices due to the conflict in Ukraine. Read more here.

• Refugees: Distributions for June and July were completed via cash (e-payments) for 11,000 refugee households (approximately 48,000 refugees) in Dzaleka refugee camp. The activity is, however, facing a funding shortfall which could halt WFP’s assistance from October.

Strategic Outcome 2

• School feeding: As part of the transition to homegrown school feeding, 194 additional schools (that were previously receiving in-kind food commodities from WFP) have transitioned to home-grown school feeding supplied by local farmers. This term a total of 485 schools have adopted the home-grown model (89 percent of schools supported in Malawi).

• The Resident Coordinator and United Nations Country Team members visited Salima district to appreciate joint efforts by UN agencies towards education in Malawi.

WFP is the convening agency of this programme where, concretely, it supports school feeding.

• Social protection: In collaboration with the Government and partners, an after-action-review of the 2021/2022 lean season response was conducted. The review included the use of the social protection system jointly supported by UNICEF and WFP for targeting and delivery of lean season assistance as well as the complementary activities (including cash plus) implemented during the response. Lessons learned from the exercise are expected to inform the upcoming lean season.

Strategic Outcome 3

• Malnutrition prevention: WFP Malawi has transitioned implementation of malnutrition sensitive interventions from cooperating partners to implementation through district councils to build the Government’s capacity at local level. Presently, five district councils in the priority districts of Balaka, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Zomba are implementing activities.

Strategic Outcome 4

• Livelihoods: WFP’s food-assistance-for-assets (FFA) intervention is supporting 107,000 households in eight districts with land resource management, irrigation, crop and livestock production, and/or reforestation. Activities in July focused on irrigation farming and planning for the next phase (2022 cycle).

• WFP Malawi hosted the Swiss Development Cooperation on a mission to Balaka district to see first-hand the implementation of integrated resilience activities supported by the Swiss Government in Malawi.

• Additionally, to enhance capacity building and knowledge sharing, WFP Malawi hosted the Government and cooperating partners in a bootcamp to learn the details of WFP’s resilience work and the impact it is having on contributing to increased food security and sustainable livelihoods in Malawi.

Strategic Outcome 5

• Integrated Food Security Phase (IPC) analysis: The Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee - with technical support from WFP- finalised the acute IPC assessments for the year 2022. The final report is under review and expected to be released in August.

Strategic Outcome 6

• Emergency supply chain support: Construction of the container laboratories to be placed in border points has been completed. An official handover ceremony is planned for August.

• With support from Takeda, WFP in collaboration the Ministry of Health and the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, conducted a simulation exercise to prepare national actors to respond to health outbreaks.