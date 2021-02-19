WFP Malawi Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

14,436 active cases of COVID-19 in Malawi (31 January 2021)

USD 12.1 million six-month (January - June 2021) net funding requirements

11,000 refugee households assisted with food and cash distributions

Strategic Outcome 1

• Refugees: 11,000 refugee households have received cash transfers for the January-February 2021 cycle covering the cereal, pulses and oil components of the food basket. One hundred refugees have received ATM cards and financial literacy trainings. In addition, refugees have received Corn Soya Blend with Sugar (CSB+) for malnutrition prevention.

• COVID-19 Cash Response: WFP is targeting 12,000 urban households in 7 towns (bomas) with cash distributions to help respond to the economic impact of COVID-19 on urban areas from December 2020 to March 2021. The response is ongoing in Machinga, Mangochi and Nsanje. As of 31 January, 1,100 households have received cash support. The next cycle of distribution will also target Balaka, Dedza, Neno, Salima districts and is planned to start in early February.

• Rural Lean Season Cash Response: WFP is targeting 230,000 rural households affected by weather shocks in 12 districts from December 2020 to March 2021. Cash distributions under the lean season response for December were completed in Nsanje, Zomba and Machinga, reaching 52,000 households. Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, WFP is conducting double distributions to cover the months of January and February. First distributions are planned to start in early February.

• Support to Government’s In-kind Rural Response: WFP is providing logistics and technical assistance to the Government-led food distributions, targeting 120,000 rural households in 5 districts. As of 31 January, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) has distributed 1,500 mt to 15,000 households in Mangochi and Blantyre.