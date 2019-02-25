25 Feb 2019

WFP Malawi Country Brief, January 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (453.33 KB)

In Numbers

16,515 mt of commodities distributed

USD 2.1 m cash-based transfers made

USD 15.2 m six months (February-July 2018) net funding requirements (64% of total)

1.6 m people assisted in January 2019

Operational Updates

  • Lean season Response: WFP continued to complement the Government’s maize distribution with cash transfers in the six most food insecure districts. WFP has so far distributed cash worth USD 2.1 million for December and January reaching 1,362,360 beneficiaries.

  • WFP is working with several financial service providers to supply mobile money and cash in envelopes in coordination with cooperating partners.

  • In addition, WFP supports the Government with technical support on coordination, targeting, distribution management, monitoring and evaluation, and logistics.

  • In January, WFP received USD 5.9 million from the Central Emergency Fund (CERF) to support the Lean Season Response. Together with the funding from USAID, WFP will be able to support 1.7 million people with cash-based transfers to complement the maize distribution from Government.

  • Refugees: In the month of January, full rations of food commodities (maize, beans and vegetable oil) were distributed to a total of 35,881 refugees in Dzaleka camp.

  • With support from USAID, WFP will continue to provide monthly full rations to refugees until March 2019.

  • R4 Rural Resilience Initiative: Seasonal monitoring activities began in all six districts to facilitate seasonal outlook and monitor performance of the insurance index for the 2018/19 season.

  • Climate Services: 25 additional Farmer Organizations (FOs) in Mangochi District were given radio sets and were trained on how to operate them. Priority was given to groups who had already been participating in Food for Assets - supplying their produce to schools under the Home-Grown School Feeding activity - to enhance integration of WFP-supported initiatives.

  • Smallholder Agriculture Market Support: Following the successful roll-out of the Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS) Programme development manual to prospective partners in December 2018, SAMS issued a call for proposals to implement activities addressing constraints to production, productivity and access to markets for smallholder farmers for the period MarchDecember 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.