WFP Malawi Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

16,515 mt of commodities distributed

USD 2.1 m cash-based transfers made

USD 15.2 m six months (February-July 2018) net funding requirements (64% of total)

1.6 m people assisted in January 2019

Operational Updates

Lean season Response: WFP continued to complement the Government’s maize distribution with cash transfers in the six most food insecure districts. WFP has so far distributed cash worth USD 2.1 million for December and January reaching 1,362,360 beneficiaries.

WFP is working with several financial service providers to supply mobile money and cash in envelopes in coordination with cooperating partners.

In addition, WFP supports the Government with technical support on coordination, targeting, distribution management, monitoring and evaluation, and logistics.

In January, WFP received USD 5.9 million from the Central Emergency Fund (CERF) to support the Lean Season Response. Together with the funding from USAID, WFP will be able to support 1.7 million people with cash-based transfers to complement the maize distribution from Government.

Refugees: In the month of January, full rations of food commodities (maize, beans and vegetable oil) were distributed to a total of 35,881 refugees in Dzaleka camp.

With support from USAID, WFP will continue to provide monthly full rations to refugees until March 2019.

R4 Rural Resilience Initiative: Seasonal monitoring activities began in all six districts to facilitate seasonal outlook and monitor performance of the insurance index for the 2018/19 season.

Climate Services: 25 additional Farmer Organizations (FOs) in Mangochi District were given radio sets and were trained on how to operate them. Priority was given to groups who had already been participating in Food for Assets - supplying their produce to schools under the Home-Grown School Feeding activity - to enhance integration of WFP-supported initiatives.