Malawi
WFP Malawi Country Brief, February 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
85,276 cumulative and 7,205 active cases of COVID-19 in Malawi (24 February 2022)
USD 1.7 million six-month (March - August 2022) net funding requirements
21,000 households affected by tropical storm Ana assisted
Strategic Outcome 1
Floods Response: Tropical storm Ana has affected over 900,000 people in Malawi destroying houses, crops and livelihoods. WFP has distributed fortified corn-soya blend (CSB) to 95,000 people in the four most-affected districts as part of its initial response to affected populations.
Refugees: Double distributions for the months of January and February were completed, with cash (e-payments) and for 11,000 refugee households (approximately 46,000 refugees) in Dzaleka refugee camp.
Lean Season Response: Cash distributions in Chikwawa and cash and food distributions in Mangochi for the lean season response have been completed, reaching a total of 30,236 households with a double ration for January and February. Many of those reached have also been affected by the flooding.
Strategic Outcome 2
School feeding: WFP activated the crisis modifier under its EU-funded TSOLATA school meals intervention due to Tropical Storm Ana. A first round of distributions of take-home rations began targeting 2,500 children in schools affected by the storm but not covered under the regular school meals intervention. As of 24 February, WFP, through the Department of Education, has reached over 2,000 children.
Social protection: As part of the 2021/2022 lean season response, the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare is supporting about 79,000 households receiving regular support from the Social Cash Transfer Programme with a cash top up to meet their food gap. WFP and UNICEF are supporting the Ministry in strengthening its systems such as the Unified Beneficiary Registry (UBR) which is used for beneficiary targeting.
Strategic Outcome 3
- Malnutrition prevention: Members of the WFP-convened Scaling-up Nutrition Business Network (SBN) have organised food and non-food item donations for 2,800 flood-affected families worth USD 22,000.