WFP Malawi Country Brief, February 2022

School feeding: WFP activated the crisis modifier under its EU-funded TSOLATA school meals intervention due to Tropical Storm Ana. A first round of distributions of take-home rations began targeting 2,500 children in schools affected by the storm but not covered under the regular school meals intervention. As of 24 February, WFP, through the Department of Education, has reached over 2,000 children.

Social protection: As part of the 2021/2022 lean season response, the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare is supporting about 79,000 households receiving regular support from the Social Cash Transfer Programme with a cash top up to meet their food gap. WFP and UNICEF are supporting the Ministry in strengthening its systems such as the Unified Beneficiary Registry (UBR) which is used for beneficiary targeting.