18 Jan 2019

WFP Malawi Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (416.16 KB)

Operational Updates Refugee Programme

• The profiling exercise carried out by WFP, UNHCR and the Malawi Government has been finalised. Preliminary results indicate that 92 percent of the refugees are dependent on food assistance. In general, 76 percent of the population is classified as “highly vulnerable” and stopping food assistance would pose a major risk to their lives.

• A total of 35,792 refugees - including 161 new arrivals - were provided with full ration of the general food basket in December. For January, WFP will continue to provide full rations of the general full basket but will likely reduce rations unless resources improve.
Resilience Programme • Food Assistance for Assets (FFA): In 2018, over 170,000 households in 10 districts have participated in the FFA programme resulting in 12ha of land conserved through swale construction (21,800 km), gully reclamation (195,999 m) and deep trench construction (78,407 m3). Additionally, 13 irrigation schemes (65 ha) were established benefiting over 1,500 households.

• R4 Rural Resilience Initiative: Over 37,000 households in Mangochi, Chikwawa, Balaka, Zomba, Blantyre and Nsanje, are participating in R4 Insurance for protection to farmers against dry spells for the 2018/19 season. Similarly, participants in the Village Savings and Loans scheme accumulated over USD 270,000 during the year to be shared among groups’ members in the month of December.

• Climate Services: 300 MP3 Radio Handsets were distributed to 6 districts. Currently, orientations are underway to enable additional farmers access weather and climate information. Priority farmer groups are those participating in SAMS, FFA, R4 and Nutrition activities.

• Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS): In 2018, WFP purchased about 966mt of maize from 10 Farmer organisations (FOs). SAMS also distributed an assortment of post-harvest handling tools and equipment to 37 FOs.

