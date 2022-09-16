WFP Malawi Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

3.8 million Malawians (20 percent of the population) projected to face acute food insecurity during the upcoming lean season (Oct 2022-Mar 2023)

USD 35 million six-month (Sept 2022 - Feb 2023) net funding requirements for WFP

48,000 refugees and asylum-seekers requiring cash assistance from October

Strategic Outcome 1

• 2022/2023 Lean season response: WFP is working with the Government of Malawi and coordinating with other humanitarian and development partners to plan, jointly resource and respond to the 2022/2023 lean season needs. The affected population is more than double that of last year, and, in some districts, food assistance will be needed for more than twice the duration of the previous lean season. For the coming lean season, Malawi is the third worst country for the region with by far the largest deterioration in food security compared to 2021/22.

• Refugees: Distributions for August were completed via cash (e-payments) for 11,000 refugee households (approximately 48,000 refugees) in Dzaleka refugee camp. The activity is, however, facing a funding shortfall which could halt WFP’s assistance starting in November.

Strategic Outcome 2

• School feeding: WFP has completed the transition of 166 additional schools (previously receiving in-kind food commodities from WFP) to home-grown school feeding supplied by local farmers. Currently, a total of 485 schools have adopted the home-grown model (89 percent of schools supported in Malawi).

• Social protection: In collaboration with the Government and partners, WFP has been providing capacity strengthening through technical assistance to enable effective leveraging of the social protection system. After-action review of the 2021/2022 lean season and 2022 floods responses revealed successes in the use of the unified beneficiary registry for targeting during the lean season response. Furthermore, the finalised cash plus guidance (led by WFP) was highlighted as a successful pilot for beneficiaries during the previous lean season response implementation.

Strategic Outcome 3

• Malnutrition prevention: WFP Malawi has transitioned implementation of malnutrition sensitive interventions from cooperating partners to implementation through district councils to build Government capacity at local level. Presently, five district councils in the priority districts of Balaka, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Zomba are implementing activities.