WFP Malawi Country Brief, April 2022

School feeding: WFP joined a joint monitoring technical team with representation from the European Union, Government ministries and members of the AFIKEPO programme to document lessons on programme implementation in Mulanje, Nsanje, Phalombe and Zomba. The mission included visits to seven schools under WFP supported school feeding of which four schools supported by the European Union TSOLATA school feeding intervention. A total of 137 schools were proposed for scale up of home-grown school feeding under WFP.