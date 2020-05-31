Weekly Update on Covid-19 Communication: Update 3 (29 May 2020)

1. Coordination

Overall coordination of communications and C4D contributions towards the national Covid-19 response is through the Public Communication Cluster led by Ministry of Information, Civic education and Communications Technology. Ministry of Health also technically coordinates Risk Communication and Community Engagement on the Covid-19 response.

The UN has a C4D Coordination Group, a platform which brings UN and NGO partners together to discuss risk communication and community engagement issues, exchange knowledge and share communication resources to support awareness raising and behavioural change efforts.