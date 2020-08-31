Weekly Update on Covid-19 Communication: Update 16 (28th August 2020)

1. Risk Communication and Community Engagement

UNDP

• UNDP continues to share social media posters and videos on COVID-19 awareness, prevention, symptoms and addressing some myths associated with COVID-19 on its social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). During the reporting period, over 5000 people were reached with COVID-19 messages.

• UNDP worked with Faith Mussa in the production of a COVID-19 song, in English, Chichewa and Chitumbuka. The song is being disseminated through social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

• UNDP has produced 4050 braille materials on awareness and prevention of COVID-19. The materials have been handed over to the Ministry of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare. The braille materials are being disseminated through District Disability Forums in Mzuzu, Chitipa, Salima, Ntchisi, Machinga, and Chiradzulu. The dissemination exercise is currently underway. https://www.manaonline.gov.mw/index.php/component/k2/item/14633-undp-don... • UNDP continues to support Public Affairs Committee (PAC) with COVID-19 messaging at the national and community level. PAC has produced stickers, videos and other educational materials on various COVID-19 prevention messages.

Below is a summary of activities: o With support from UNDP, PAC is working with a local organization to produce cloth masks with COVID-19 messages to prevent its spread. The masks will be distributed through PAC structures across the country. o 75 slots worth of airtime on national and community radio stations on COVID-19 key messages. The radio stations include Zodiak, Times radio, Radio Islam, voice of Livingstonia, MIJ, Maziko and Radio Maria. o Social media flashcards on COVID-19 Messages that ran over 60 days on Zodiak and Times social media pages; with an outreach and media hits of over 1 million, including those beyond Malawi.

• UNDP Malawi is working with a media agency to produce a short video highlighting the first-hand stories of high-profile survivors of COVID-19. The purpose of the video will be to inspire hope and drive the reality on the ground. The video will also aim at showing a stand of solidarity with Front line workers. The video will be disseminated on UNDP social Media platforms and TV stations.

• UNDP Malawi is currently testing a newly developed USSD Contact Tracing application in Chichewa and English to prevent, minimize and contain the spread of Covid-19 in Malawi, working in collaboration with the Malawi University of Sciences and Technology. The data will be used to map out possible outbreaks in hotspot areas. The USSD application, which is in its development stage, will be integrated into the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19-19 short code menu.