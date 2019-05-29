29 May 2019

Voluntary medical male circumcision accelerating in Malawi

Report
from UNAIDS
Published on 29 May 2019 View Original
© UNAIDS
© UNAIDS

29 MAY 2019

Voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) remains the only one-time intervention for reducing the risk of HIV infection. The procedure provides lifelong partial protection against female-to-male HIV transmission and should be used as part of wider sexual and reproductive health service provision for boys and men.

Scaling up VMMC in combination with condom promotion, pre-exposure prophylaxis, HIV testing and prompt initiation of antiretroviral therapy can have a major impact on HIV epidemics in high-prevalence settings. In Malawi, more than 165 000 circumcisions were conducted in 2017, more than double the number conducted in 2014 and up from just 589 in 2008.

In 2016, the United Nations General Assembly set a target of voluntarily circumcising an additional 25 million men in high-incidence countries by 2020, or 5 million men per year.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.