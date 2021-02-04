Violence against persons with albinism must stop

Only by addressing the root causes of discrimination and violence against persons with albinism can these abhorrent crimes be stopped.

Lilongwe, 3rd February 2021

The UN Malawi condemns the killing of a 26-year old man with albinism, Saidi Dyton, who was murdered last week in Mangochi for his body parts. The UN applauds the quick action by police that led to the arrest of the three suspects and calls for additional efforts to arrest the fourth suspect.

“Despite years of fighting for the rights and safety of persons with albinism, this murder shows there is much more work to be done to ensure that persons with albinism can live safe and meaningful lives in this country,” said UN Resident Coordinator Ms Maria Jose Torres.

The UN calls on the Government to ensure adequate financial resources are made available to fully implement the National Action Plan on Persons with Albinism. Only by addressing the root causes of discrimination and violence against persons with albinism can these abhorrent crimes be stopped. Ongoing awareness-raising and social behaviour change campaigns are needed, as well as effective and timely justice systems to hold perpetrators of these crimes accountable.

The United Nations Country Team in Malawi stands ready to provide any technical advice necessary to achieve these goals.

Currently, there are more than 20 Agencies and specialized organizations of the United Nations active in Malawi which, through their work, contribute to ensuring a better life for the people of Malawi.

