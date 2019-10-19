Vice President visits People Affected by Landslides in Tcharo, Rumphi District

…Hands over iron sheets and maize to affected people

Vice President and Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs Everton Herbert Chimulirenji on Friday (18th October, 2019) visited people who were affected by landslides in Rumphi, to appreciate the challenges they are facing in rebuilding their lives.

Three people died, nine sustained various degree of injuries and five went missing in Tcharo area, Sub/TA Chapinduka, when prolonged heavy rains that fell on 20th April, 2019 in Mphompha Hills, led to landslides, forcing the movement of big stones and rocks.

The disaster affected a total of 30 households (about 150 people), and damaged personal and public infrastructure such as houses and schools.

Government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs deployed a search and rescue team to Tcharo, provided basic relief items such as food and kitchen utensils. Government also provided financial support towards funeral arrangements for the deceased and financial support to cover medical expenses for the injured.

Addressing the affected people, Chimulirenji assured them of continued government support. He then called upon people living in disaster-prone areas to move to safer places.

The Vice president has handed over 600 iron sheets to help affected people in the reconstruction of their damaged houses. He also donated bags of maize to the affected people.