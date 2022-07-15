USAID Malawi Resilience Fact Sheet

Background/Risk

Malawi is far from meeting Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 2 targets and is highly vulnerable to multivariate shocks that affect nearly all of its 28 districts. Risk and exposure to shocks and stresses are driven by a confluence of over-dependence on rainfed maize and tobacco, unmodernized agriculture sector, dependence on biomass for energy resulting in deforestation and land degradation, undiversified rural economy, and limited access to finance.

Malawians have inadequate access to social services, and women and youth are highly marginalized. Climate change and population growth have emerged as the twin threats exacerbating other existing shocks, and there is limited adaptation capacity.

Poverty has marginally increased since 2010 and ultra poverty remains high, especially among women, at 25 percent., Stunting rates have reduced overall, but remain above 47 percent among poor households, and some districts have seen backsliding on stunting rates since 2010.1 Driven by the humanitarian caseloads caused by the 2015–2016 droughts and floods, the Government of Malawi developed the National Resilience Strategy (NRS) in collaboration with the NRS Task Force, including USAID and other Development Partners. USAID has aligned its resilience approaches with the NRS, and continues to support the Government of Malawi in implementation.