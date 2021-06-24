U.S. Government Boosts Malawi and WFP’s Efforts to Achieve Zero Hunger

Lilongwe, Malawi – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a USD 9.5 million (about MK7.7 billion) contribution from the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to provide emergency assistance to vulnerable households, support livelihoods of community members, and strengthen capacity of national and local institutions to better address food security, disaster risk management, and emergency responses in Malawi. USAID has been supporting WFP in Malawi since 2017, helping 382,000 food insecure smallholder farmers improve their productivity, food security, and resilience to shocks. Farmers have built or maintained assets to improve their livelihoods, including community gardens and small-scale irrigation farming, creating healthier natural environments, reducing risks and impacts of shocks, and strengthening resilience to natural disasters. Through this assistance, WFP will continue helping 382,000 food insecure Malawians buy food and other basic livelihood needs and support them to attain sustainable livelihoods.

Benoit Thiry, WFP Country Director in Malawi, welcomed the resources and noted, “The U.S. Government continues to help in building the resilience of vulnerable communities in Malawi against climatic shocks and improve their food security. We are grateful to the U.S. Government’s investment in breaking the cycle of hunger in Malawi.”

In addition, WFP will also use this contribution to provide cash and/or food transfers to 42,000 refugees hosted at Dzaleka Camp. Lastly, WFP will use the contribution to strengthen capacity and transfer skills to national and local institutions involved in food security, nutrition, disaster risk management, and emergency response.

“The U.S. Government is honoured to partner with the Government of Malawi and WFP to support Malawians and refugees as they work to increase their food security and better manage seasonal shocks such as drought and flooding. Around the world, USAID is committed to helping families and individuals produce and purchase reliable, quality food,” said Dr. Catie Lott, USAID/Malawi Mission Director.

The U.S. is one of the largest donors to WFP in Malawi, contributing USD 56.4 million (about MK45.4 billion) since 2017 to respond to emergencies, support refugees, and break the cycle of hunger. WFP is supporting the Government of Malawi through a range of programs, including emergency food assistance and cash-based transfers, nutritional support, and resilience-building.

