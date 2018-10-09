09 Oct 2018

Urban ARK: Looking backwards to reduce future risk in small African cities, Briefing no. 16 (October 2018)

Report
from International Institute for Environment and Development
Published on 03 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (471.2 KB)

The past may reveal local patterns and triggers of urban risk, highlighting the importance of long-term exposure to everyday events and barriers to risk reduction. A historically grounded response to risk will ensure greater legitimacy and enhance effectiveness of local actions to secure urban resilience. This briefing draws on research conducted under the Urban Africa: Risk Knowledge (Urban ARK) project into the histories and trajectories of risk in Karonga, Malawi and Nairobi, Kenya, as well as recent work on urban palimpsests and on accumulation of risk through colonial infrastructure investments.

