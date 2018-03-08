08 Mar 2018

Update on Nsanje Earthquake

Report
from Government of Malawi
Published on 08 Mar 2018

Department of Disaster Management Affairs

A preliminary report by the Nsanje District Council has indicated that one household has been affected by the earthquake that occurred in the district on Thursday, March 8.

The earthquake, measured 5.4 on the Richter scale, has damaged a house belonging to Mr. and Mrs Kamfumbi of Lambwe Village, T/A Malemia.

“We are still conducting assessments to establish the extent of damage,” reads part of the report.

Reports further indicate that some pupils from Dinde Primary School have sustained minor injuries while trying to run for safety.

According to the Department of Geological Surveys, the earthquake occurred approximately 33 Km north east of Nsanje District. Tremors were felt in the surrounding areas and some parts of the country such as Mulanje, Thyolo, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Lilongwe and Chiradzulu.

Below is a picture showing damage caused on the Kamfumbis house

