01 Aug 2019

Update on Malawi's preparedness against Ebola outbreak

The Ministry of Health and Population wishes to update the nation that there are no cases of Ebola outbreak in Malawi and its immediate neighbours. However, due to the recent developments related to Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) the Ministry, with guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) continues to take measures to prepare, prevent, detect and treat any Ebola case that could develop in the country.

DFID, through UNICEF has provided Malawi 478000 pounds to help with Ebola prevention and preparedness programmes. The funds will among other things be used to train 500 healthcare workers in border districts and ports of entry and Dowa, Lilongwe and Blantyre districts.

The Ministry will also be sensitizing the general public about Ebola to enable them quickly recognise and report any suspected cases. The Ministry of Health has Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) comprised of different cadres at National, Central and District Hospitals who are equipped to effectively deal with Ebola cases.

The Ministry therefore would like to advise the general public that there are NO travel restrictions between Malawi and all its immediate neighbours as such trade and commerce should continue as normal.

The Ministry of Health will continue to update the nation whenever it is necessary to do so and would like to plead with all Malawians to confirm any information related to public health before raising unnecessary alarms.

Joshua Malango Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Health and Population

