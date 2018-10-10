The United Nations Development Assistance Framework Malawι 2019 - 2023

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) is the strategic plan for the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) contributing to the Malawi Government’s national development priorities and actions for the period 2019-2023. The UNDAF incorporates the goals and principles that underpin Agenda 2030 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals that lie at its heart. It further guides the UN Agency programmes ensuring UN wide coherence and represents a strong collaborative link with the Government of Malawi’s development aims expressed in the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS) III.

This UNDAF is UN Malawi´s attempt to step up and match the ambition and reach of the Sustainable Development Goals through a system-wide response to national challenges. The UNDAF was hence designed with a common purpose of delivering transformation as One UN.

Developed at the outcome result level, the UNDAF formulation was a consultative process with the UNCT and the Government of Malawi involved at all stages to ensure that the UNDAF aligns to national priorities and needs. The three pillars and corresponding outcomes of this UNDAF were identified at the Vision 2030 and Strategic Prioritization Retreat, which took place in August 2017.

The retreat had representation from the UN, the Government, Development Partners and Civil Society. The three pillars, identified as the UN’s response to the MGDS III are:

Peace, Inclusion and Effective Institutions; Population Management and Inclusive Human Development; and 3. Inclusive and Resilient Growth.

The pillars respond to the identified root causes of development challenges in Malawi:

Poor governance 2. Climate change 3. Weak economic structure 4. Rapid population growth 5. Negative social norms

They are also closely linked to the UN Malawi’s comparative advantages over other actors in the country, which are centred on multi-sectoral support to resilience, aid effectiveness, policy advice and advocacy, governance and human rights, capacity development, innovation and data support.

Responding to the UN Secretary General’s report on repositioning the UN system call for the UNDAF as a system-wide response to national priorities, tailored to the national context, and accountable for results on the ground, the UN identified eight transformational principles for Malawi which will be mainstreamed throughout the UNDAF: (1) reaching the last mile; (2) changing incentive structures; (3) focus on implementation; (4) data for development; (5) changing negative social norms; (6) scalable;

(7) Delivering as One at the decentralized level; and (8) supporting integration across ministries and departments at the national and decentralized level.

The indicative resources required for the implementation of the UNDAF 2019-2023 are estimated at US$ 1,088,348,001, of which $346,830,601 are expected to be available, and $741,517,400 are to be mobilized.