UNICEF Malawi Tropical Storm Ana Situation Report: 04 February 2022

Highlights

As of 4 February, 193,558 households (more than 871,001 people) have been affected by the Tropical Storm Ana related floods and heavy winds, with over 22,000 displaced and seeking temporary shelter in about 123 displacement sites. Chikwawa is the most affected district constituting 43 per cent of the affected population and 45 per cent of the displaced population.

Access to the affected areas remains a significant challenge because many roads and bridges are still in a bad condition.

In the five worst hit districts of Chikwawa, Mangochi, Mulanje, Nsanje and Phalombe, 70 primary schools were affected of which 35 schools are hosting Internally Displaced People (IDPs), 30 suffered infrastructural damages and five lost teaching and learning materials affecting approximately 108,776 learners.

There are concerns that in 160 health facilities, COVID-19 vaccine doses and other routine vaccines have been lost because of failure to monitor temperature, as cold chain remote temperature monitoring devices were damaged.