UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report (Tropical Storm Ana) as of 15 February 2022

Highlights

As of 15 February, 221,127 households (995,072 people) have been affected by the Tropical Storm ANA related floods and heavy winds, with about 33,000 displaced and seeking temporary shelter in approximately 178 displacement sites.

Teaching and learning is compromised for 398,908 learners (201,135 boys; 197,773 girls) in 476 schools affected by tropical storm ANA. Support is needed to restore quality learning, protection, and support the well-being of the affected learners.

A total of 53,962 latrines collapsed, 337 boreholes, 206 water taps, and eight gravity-fed water schemes are damaged. As a result, there is low sanitation coverage, limited access to safe water and poor hygienic practices. Safe water supply, sanitation and hygiene services are immediately needed to address water, sanitation, and hygiene issues.

UNICEF has so far reached an estimated population of 88,000 people including 44,880 in six highly affected districts with safe water. Additional funding is urgently required to continue providing the muchneeded safe water and to reach all the people that are in need.

A total of 10,200 children under five, were screened for malnutrition with UNICEF support during the reporting week of which 675 were malnourished and were referred for appropriate treatment.

The United Nations will soon launch a joint appeal that includes input from UNICEF. In the meantime, to respond to immediate needs, UNICEF is requesting US $7,680,000 to meet the needs of children and women in the affected areas.

Tropical Storm ANA Situation in numbers as of 15 February 2022

221,127 households (more than 995,072 people) affected by Tropical Storm ANA induced floods and storms

32,935 households (190,429 people) displaced in 178 displacement sites

46 deaths

18 missing

206 injuries

89 Camps require mobile clinics

122,000 people in displacement sites require mosquito nets

398,908 learners in 476 schools affected

Source: MALAWI moderate tropical storm ANA snapshot-2, Department of Disaster Management Affair ,10 February 2022

Situation Overview

Tropical storm ANA which made landfall on the Mozambique coast on Monday, 24 January, and thereafter headed for Malawi, caused heavy flooding in several districts in Malawi, especially in the southern part of the country. According to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, while ANA is in the category of a tropical storm, it recorded more than 250 mm rainfall within 24 hours in several weather stations compared to 2019 Cyclone IDAI which recorded rainfall amounts of 150 mm within 24 hours.

As of 15 February, there are over 220,000 households (more than 940,000 people) affected in 15 districts, with over 30,000 households (approximately 200,000 people) displaced and seeking temporary shelter in 178 displacement sites. The people displaced are being accommodated in sites established in schools, churches, mosques, health facilities, police units and open spaces. There is urgent need for temporary shelter, non-food items (NFIs), and support with camp management and coordination.

A total of 53,962 latrines collapsed, 337 boreholes, 206 water taps, and 20 gravity-fed water schemes are damaged. The floods caused an overflow of pit latrines contaminating water sources in communities. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services in schools are affected causing risks to students resuming classes. The presence of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in some schools used as displacement sites also puts pressure on already inadequate latrines in school premises. Safe water supply, sanitation and hygiene services are immediately needed to address water, sanitation, and hygiene issues. Furthermore, there is a need for the rehabilitation of household toilets to avoid infectious and waterborne diseases.

Availability of food at the household level is critically compromised as most of the affected population lost nearly all their food reserves. The situation is critical for people that are living in displacement sites as they lost almost all their household items including food. Furthermore, the households that are hosting their displaced relatives are under high pressure to provide the essential items with a high demand for food. Also, the implementation of an ongoing food distribution programme and of regular social protection programmes including the Social Cash Transfers Programme (SCTP) is at risk of being compromised in the most affected districts. Inaccessibility of the affected areas for data collection will make it difficult to undertake retargeting, validation, and payment activities. SCTP passbooks, national identity cards and sim cards are lost or damaged, thus delaying identification processes. The increased risk of food insecurity amongst the affected population has the potential of resulting in increased acute malnutrition among the more vulnerable, including children and women.

Forty-seven health facilities have infrastructural damage, power cuts, loss of drugs, damage of medical equipment, fridges, vaccines, and other supplies. Cold chain remote temperature monitoring devices in 160 health facilities are damaged and not able to send temperature readings to the control centre at the Ministry of Health. This raises concern that the affected districts could have lost substantial amounts of COVID-19 vaccine doses and other routine vaccines. Access to medical care is limited because of damaged roads and bridges among other challenges. Affected people are at risk of cholera and other disease outbreaks such as measles, eye infections, typhoid, skin conditions and malaria. Poor sanitation conditions in the sites and the presence of stagnant pools of water provide a conducive breeding environment for mosquitoes that might increase incidences of malaria and lead to other waterborne diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea. In addition, there is congestion in some camps that may facilitate the transmission of infectious diseases which may culminate into disease outbreaks, including COVID-19. There are over 21,000 pregnant women who are internally displaced and residing in camps who will require delivery kits. There is an urgent need to ensure that affected people including children, women, adolescent girls, and new-borns access quality life-saving and high-impact maternal and neonatal health services safely and equitably.

A total of 476 schools in 22 education districts were affected, disrupting access to education for 398,908 learners (201,135 boys; 197,773 girls). Classroom blocks, teacher houses, latrines, administration blocks, libraries, dormitories, kitchens, feeding shelters and boreholes are some of the infrastructures damaged. The influx of IDPs in some schools is further disrupting teaching and learning processes.

Poor road access is negatively impacting the movement of supplies into the affected areas. Key roads, bridges and culverts across the affected districts are hardly accessible or at risk of further damage as the rains persist. Sections of seven main tarmac roads, ten secondary roads and numerous tertiary and district roads are washed away, making most of the affected areas, including evacuation camps, inaccessible by road. Transport capacities need to be increased to sustain the humanitarian supply chain.

Power transmission lines (132KV and 66KV), distribution infrastructure (poles, broken jumpers, and conductors), and generation stations are damaged, leading to reduced power generation from 385.8 MW to 194 MW. The country is undergoing significant electricity disruptions compromising the delivery of socioeconomic services.