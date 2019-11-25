UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report No. 13 - Floods Situation Report (Reporting Period: 11 October 2019 to 11 November 2019)

Highlights

• A single case of cholera was detected on 31 October 2019 in Lilongwe district in central Malawi. This is the first cholera case registered in the cholera season of 1 November 2019 to 31 October 2020. The case has been successfully treated and discharged. Since then no additional cases have been identified. UNICEF is supporting preparedness efforts in the cholera prone districts.

• Following the release of the 2019 Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) Annual Assessment, which projects that 1,062,674 people in 27 districts are food insecure and would require humanitarian assistance during the period of November 2019 to March 2020, a national response plan has been prepared and was launched on 20 October 2019.

• Although the nutrition situation seems to be within acceptable levels based on the prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) per the June 2019 SMART survey, there is need keep a constant watch of the nutrition situation to maintain levels within acceptable ranges given the MVAC projected number of one million food insecure people.

• Since the last report, UNICEF’s support to community management of acute malnutrition has enabled 5,328 more children to receive treatment for severe acute malnutrition (SAM), bringing the total number of children so far admitted in the programme in the period of January to September 2019 to 30,109 children with SAM.