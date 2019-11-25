25 Nov 2019

UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report No. 13 - Floods Situation Report (Reporting Period: 11 October 2019 to 11 November 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 11 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (385.76 KB)

Highlights

• A single case of cholera was detected on 31 October 2019 in Lilongwe district in central Malawi. This is the first cholera case registered in the cholera season of 1 November 2019 to 31 October 2020. The case has been successfully treated and discharged. Since then no additional cases have been identified. UNICEF is supporting preparedness efforts in the cholera prone districts.

• Following the release of the 2019 Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) Annual Assessment, which projects that 1,062,674 people in 27 districts are food insecure and would require humanitarian assistance during the period of November 2019 to March 2020, a national response plan has been prepared and was launched on 20 October 2019.

• Although the nutrition situation seems to be within acceptable levels based on the prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) per the June 2019 SMART survey, there is need keep a constant watch of the nutrition situation to maintain levels within acceptable ranges given the MVAC projected number of one million food insecure people.

• Since the last report, UNICEF’s support to community management of acute malnutrition has enabled 5,328 more children to receive treatment for severe acute malnutrition (SAM), bringing the total number of children so far admitted in the programme in the period of January to September 2019 to 30,109 children with SAM.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.