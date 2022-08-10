Malawi

UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report, June to July 2022

Cholera and Floods – Humanitarian Situation in numbers, 31 July 2022

  • 1,003 cholera cases in 10 districts with 40 deaths

  • 7 camps for displaced persons are still active in Chikwawa

  • 87,410 COVID-19 cases with 2,665 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cholera cases continue to rise in 10 districts in the southern region with 1,003 cases registered as of 31 July 2022.

  • 416,982 people reached with hygiene promotion, positive behaviour messages on handwashing, water usage, and proper use of latrines in UNICEF targeted districts.

  • 8,969 people have gained access to safe water in Karonga and Chitipa districts.

  • 1, 473,664 people are fully immunized with COVID-19 vaccines representing 10 per cent of the target population.

