UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report, June to July 2022

Cholera and Floods – Humanitarian Situation in numbers, 31 July 2022

87,410 COVID-19 cases with 2,665 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

7 camps for displaced persons are still active in Chikwawa

1,003 cholera cases in 10 districts with 40 deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

Cholera cases continue to rise in 10 districts in the southern region with 1,003 cases registered as of 31 July 2022.

416,982 people reached with hygiene promotion, positive behaviour messages on handwashing, water usage, and proper use of latrines in UNICEF targeted districts.

8,969 people have gained access to safe water in Karonga and Chitipa districts.