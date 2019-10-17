17 Oct 2019

UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report - Flood Situation Report: Reporting Period: Quarter 3 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (936.66 KB)

Highlights

  • Results of the 2019/2020 food security vulnerability assessment recently released by the Government of Malawi confirms that 1.1 million people across the country will not be able to meet their food requirements from October 2019 to March 2020.

  • UNICEF continues to support returnees in their host communities and to engage donor partners to support recovery efforts across the 17 local authorities that were affected by the floods from Cyclone Idai in March.

  • During the period July to September 2019, an average of 15,000 children per month had access to psychosocial support through participation in UNICEFsupported Children’s Corners.

  • Since the start of the recovery phase, 25,718 more learners have received support provided by 109 volunteer teachers from the Ministry of Education Science and Technology. This brings the total number of school-aged children including adolescents in disaster affected areas, that have gained access to quality education services in 2019 to 73,648.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

Against the 2019 Malawi HAC funding appeal of US$15.29 million, UNICEF has so far received US$ 10.3 million.
UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. In addition,
UNICEF reallocated an amount of $1,097,891 from regular resources at the beginning of the response to the Cyclone Idai related floods to kickstart urgent lifesaving interventions. A funding gap of 36 per cent remains.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

During the first week of October, the government released results of the 2019/20 food security vulnerability assessment.
The report confirms that 1.1 million people across the country will not be able to meet their food requirements from October 2019 to March 2020. In some of the affected districts, provision of food assistance is supposed to start in November 2019. The Department of Disaster Management Affairs convened a meeting that took place on 9 October 2019 to initiate discussions aimed at determining the response modalities and kickstart the development of the 2019/2020 national food insecurity response plan. With only a month left before the recommended start date of the response, food assistance may not commence in November as required.
UNICEF continues to support returnees in their host communities and to engage donor partners to support recovery efforts across the 17 local authorities that were affected by the flooding from Cyclone Idai in March 2019. Also, procurement of supplies and national contingency planning processes are under way ahead of the rainy season, which starts on 1 November.
Ebola Viral Disease (EVD) continues to be a threat to the southern Africa region, owing to an ongoing outbreak in the DRC. Malawi is conducting substantial preparedness interventions for EVD, including procuring supplies and capacity building of health workers.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.