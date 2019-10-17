UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report - Flood Situation Report: Reporting Period: Quarter 3 2019

Highlights

Results of the 2019/2020 food security vulnerability assessment recently released by the Government of Malawi confirms that 1.1 million people across the country will not be able to meet their food requirements from October 2019 to March 2020.

UNICEF continues to support returnees in their host communities and to engage donor partners to support recovery efforts across the 17 local authorities that were affected by the floods from Cyclone Idai in March.

During the period July to September 2019, an average of 15,000 children per month had access to psychosocial support through participation in UNICEFsupported Children’s Corners.

Since the start of the recovery phase, 25,718 more learners have received support provided by 109 volunteer teachers from the Ministry of Education Science and Technology. This brings the total number of school-aged children including adolescents in disaster affected areas, that have gained access to quality education services in 2019 to 73,648.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

Against the 2019 Malawi HAC funding appeal of US$15.29 million, UNICEF has so far received US$ 10.3 million.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. In addition,

UNICEF reallocated an amount of $1,097,891 from regular resources at the beginning of the response to the Cyclone Idai related floods to kickstart urgent lifesaving interventions. A funding gap of 36 per cent remains.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

During the first week of October, the government released results of the 2019/20 food security vulnerability assessment.

The report confirms that 1.1 million people across the country will not be able to meet their food requirements from October 2019 to March 2020. In some of the affected districts, provision of food assistance is supposed to start in November 2019. The Department of Disaster Management Affairs convened a meeting that took place on 9 October 2019 to initiate discussions aimed at determining the response modalities and kickstart the development of the 2019/2020 national food insecurity response plan. With only a month left before the recommended start date of the response, food assistance may not commence in November as required.

UNICEF continues to support returnees in their host communities and to engage donor partners to support recovery efforts across the 17 local authorities that were affected by the flooding from Cyclone Idai in March 2019. Also, procurement of supplies and national contingency planning processes are under way ahead of the rainy season, which starts on 1 November.

Ebola Viral Disease (EVD) continues to be a threat to the southern Africa region, owing to an ongoing outbreak in the DRC. Malawi is conducting substantial preparedness interventions for EVD, including procuring supplies and capacity building of health workers.