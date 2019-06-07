UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report - Flood Situation Report No.8: (31 May 2019)

Highlights

With UNICEF support 29,668 children (14,109 boys; 15,559 girls) from 43 schools have gained access to quality education services with technical support from the volunteer teachers.

A total of 249,695 people has been provided with access to health care services including curative consultation, basic essential maternal and new-born care, family planning, immunization and follow up of chronic illnesses through UNICEF supported mobile clinics.

With support from UNICEF, approximately 10,000 children continue to be reached on a weekly basis with psychosocial support (PSS), play and recreation services.

Situation overview

The number of displacement sites has continued to decrease as IDPsreturn to their places of origin while others resettle in newly identified land. Reports indicate that as of 21 May, the number of active camps had reduced from the initial 173 to six (four in Chikwawa, two in Nsanje). More than 12,856 people remain displaced in camps in the two districts. The Government and its humanitarian partners are facilitating timely and participatory return of the IDPs through several interventions including provision of a return package and ensuring availability of services in the places of return.

The 2019 Floods Post Disaster Needs Assesment (PDNA), estimated that the cost from the heavy rains and floods amounted to US$220.2 million and the Government of Malawi will require about US$370 million to help affected people and communities to recover and reconstruct. The report is expected to be launched in midJune. The data and information collected has provided a basis for the recovery plan, which is currently being developed. A recovery plan of action is being developed with leadership from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs as one way of harmonizing and rationalizing delivery of recovery interventions in line with the PDNA.

No new cholera cases have been confirmed during this reporting period. Five suspected cases indicated in the last report have retuned a negative result for cholera. Thus, the total number of confirmed cases registered during this cholera season is 25 including one death (Case Fatality Rate = 4%) in five districts (Blantyre, Chikwawa, Mchinji, Mwanza and Nsanje), see Fig 1.

The nutrition situation could, however, deteriorate later in the year as the current response to 2018/19 drought induced food insecurity comes to an end and the food insecurity situation escalates in localized areas especially in flood affected southern Malawi. In these areas, some households lost all their crops and assets during the flooding and have depleted livelihoods and are most likely to continue registering food and income deficits even during the harvest and post-harvest period.

According to Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET) projections, districts affected by the flooding are IPC1 Phase 2 (stressed) while some households are facing IPC3 (crisis) having lost their crops and livestock and suffered extensive damage to land. Partners have begun early recovery activities by supporting households with seeds and agricultural inputs to meet the winter planting season. A SMART nutrition survey currently being undertaken will provide more details on the nutrition situation.