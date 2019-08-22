22 Aug 2019

UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report - Flood Situation Report: (31 July 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.15 MB)

Highlights

  • All internally displaced people (IDPs) have returned to their places of origin or resettled in newly identified land. UNICEF and other humanitarian actors are supporting communities to sustainably recover and reconstruct.

  • With UNICEF support, a total of 7,630 flood affected households have received the cash top ups which were distributed in July 2019 in Zomba (3,012) and Chikwawa (4,618) districts. The mobile team was able to reach 17,820 affected populations and host communities with basic emergency health service

  • A total of 32 gender-based violence (GBV) cases were reported through UNICEF partner YONECO’s helplines, bringing the total number of GBV related reports since the commencement of the flood response to 377.

  • UNICEF is engaging with returned IDPs for appropriate integrated messages around child protection, education, health, nutrition and WASH through various channels. To date more than 150, 000 people have been reached repeatedly with key messages.

