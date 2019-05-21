UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report - Flood Situation Report: (21 May 2019)

Highlights

• The number of displacement sites continues to decrease as Internally Displaced People (IDPs) return to their places of origin while others resettle in newly identified land.

• With UNICEF’s support to flood-affected districts, 29,668 children (17,051 boys; 18,621 girls) from 43 schools can now continue to go to school. UNICEF is providing teaching and learning materials and technical support.

• A total of 56,041 people in 28 displacement sites in eight flood affected districts have been provided with sanitation facilities with support from UNICEF.

• In the reporting period, 53,922 beneficiaries in 90 displacement sites were reached with lifesaving health interventions through a mobile clinic strategy bringing the total number of beneficiaries reached so far to 198,672.

• Malawi registered nine new cholera cases during the period of April 29 to May 12, 2019, bringing the total number of cases registered in the year 2019 to 30.

Situation overview

The number of displacement sites continues to decrease as Internally Displaced People (IDPs) return to their places of origin while others resettle in newly identified land. As of 21 May, a report presented by the Shelter Cluster at an inter cluster meeting held on 20 May indicated the number of active camps has reduced from the initial 173 to Six (four in Chikwawa, two in Nsanje). While the number of IDPs in the four Chikwawa active displacement camps is yet to be verified, in Nsanje the number of IDPs in the two active camps is reported to be 2,214. Government and its humanitarian partners are facilitating timely and participatory return of the IDPs through several interventions including provision of a return package and ensuring availability of services in the places of return. A recovery plan of action is being developed with leadership from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs as one way of facilitating harmonizing and rationalizing delivery of recovery interventions in line with the Post Disaster Needs Assessment.

During the period of April 29 to May 12, 2019, nine cholera cases were reported from Mwanza (3),

Chikwawa (4) and Blantyre (2) districts. All the cases are from the community and not the displacement camps. Cumulatively, 30 cases have been reported with no mortality in 2019 in five districts (Blantyre (3), Chikwawa (5), Mchinji (2), Mwanza (13), Nsanje (7)). For all the 30 cases, patients were managed successfully and discharged cured.

Generally, the nutrition situation continues to be stable across the country with the number of children admitted for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) treatment in April 2019 lower than the previous three years (See below figure). The nutrition situation could deteriorate later in the year as the current response to 2018/19 drought induced food insecurity comes to an end and the food insecurity situation escalates in localized areas especially in flood affected southern Malawi. In these areas, some households lost all their crops and assets during the flooding and have depleted livelihoods and are most likely to continue registering food and income deficits even during the harvest and post-harvest period.